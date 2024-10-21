Traffic lights remain out at the junction at Upper Newcastle near Meehan’s Spar, Westwood. This is due to a power outage, which is expected to be resolved this afternoon.

As of this morning, two roads remain closed:

Rockbarton Road by Leisureland

From the roundabout at Seapoint to Galway Business School in Salthill

Ballyloughane Road and the Docks opened last night, following a clean up.

Toft, Salthill and Sliverstrand car parks remain closed.

Clean ups are on-going this morning.

Please be mindful of seaweed on roads and footpaths in coastal areas, as it may be slippy.