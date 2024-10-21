Close to a thousand teaching posts in primary and special schools are vacant and schools expect this number to treble in the coming months because of the teacher shortage.

That is according to a survey by the INTO, in conjunction with the Catholic Primary School Managers Association and the Irish Primary Principals' Network.

More than 1,300 schools participated in the survey, which was completed earlier this month. This represents 40% of all primary and special schools.

The schools also anticipate a further 1,816 vacancies by next January as a result of expected retirements, maternity and other kinds of long-term leave.

The INTO has said the findings "paint a deeply concerning picture of an enormous crisis in our primary and special schools".

The vacant posts comprise 195 permanent jobs and 756 long-term temporary or substitute positions.

More than half of the special schools that responded also reported vacancies.

Across all responding schools, 29% indicated that they were unable to fill all teaching positions allocated to them for this academic year.

This is just slightly higher than the figure recorded in a similar survey last year.

Schools are filling classroom teacher gaps by taking teachers out of special education roles.

They are also relying on people not registered with the Teaching Council to fill roles.

Schools have complained that the teacher shortage is having a detrimental impact on children with additional needs.