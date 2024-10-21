Minister of State Alan Dillon will officially open a new Housing Development on Cloonkeadagh Road in Kiltimagh this morning.

The development consists of 21 high-quality homes, adding to Mayo County Council’s social housing stock.

It includes six 3-bedroom houses, eight 2-bedroom homes, six 2-bedroom apartments, and one special needs bungalow, all within a minute’s walk from Kiltimagh Town.

Minister Dillon says the project “significantly contributes to Kiltimagh’s vibrancy and reinforces the state’s commitment to regenerating rural Irish towns. Funded by the government’s ‘Housing for All’ plan with €6.5 million, the development aims to create thriving, sustainable communities”.