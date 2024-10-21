Yesterday's storm brought huge travel disruptions for those on the roads yesterday, with many trees fallen and also power lines.

In Galway, a number of roads were closed out towards Salthill due to high tides forecast.

The road from the mini-roundabout at Salthill Upper/Threadneedle Road along Seapoint Promenade as far as Galway Business School remains closed in Galway this morning.

For the most part roads have been cleared across the county and Gardai aren't reporting any major travel disruptions.

However there may be disruption in some areas due to fallen trees and debris and motorists are still being advised to be cautious on the roads this morning.