There was disruption to many airports across the country yesterday as a result of strong winds.

As of yesterday evening Dublin Airport say around 60 flights due to depart/land at the Airport have been cancelled.

A total of 27 incoming aircraft have performed go-arounds with 28 opting to divert to other airports.

There was minimal disruption to flights at Shannon Airport throughout yesterday.

At Ireland West Airport Knock, flights for the most part remained operational but with delays, including the flights to and from Bristol, Alicante and Birmingham.

Outbound flights from London airports and Manchester were cancelled while those inbound routes were diverted back to UK airports.

Flights are due to operate as normal today.