Over 1,200 homes and businesses around the county remain without power this morning across the county following Storm Ashley.

Thousands of customers lost power yesterday along the west coast following strong winds which resulted in fallen trees and damage to power lines across the region

For those without power, the ESB Power check app gives an estimated restoration time of 2pm this afternoon, but ESB crews are working to restore power as soon as possible so power may return to those homes earlier than expected.