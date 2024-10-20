There are two very serious obstacles caused by Storm Ashley in the Kilsallagh area being reported this afternoon.

There are trees down between Kilsallagh post office and Old Head cross roads.

Also in Kilsallagh, phone lines have fallen and are hanging low between two poles – this is seriously dangerous as the cables are out on the road.

Beside the cables, a pothole has formed where temporary surfacing and cones have blown away from a part of the road where water main works were carried out.

This pothole is roughly two foot in on the road.

Motorists are being urged to approach with serious caution and avoid this route if possible.

Following this, it was reported that a P&T pole has broken in two on the same stretch of road where the power cables have fallen.

For those locally this road runs between the Kilsallagh crossroads and Catney's crossroads.

(pic credit to Mayo County Council)