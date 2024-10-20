Here are the disruptions caused by Storm Ashley that have been reported between 2:00pm and 3:00pm today.

If you are experiencing difficulty or have something to report in relation to Storm Ashley, contact 087 900 4141 by text or Whatsapp.

Here is what we know so far:

Between 2:00pm and 3:00pm:

Tree blocking the N60 at Brize

Tree blocking the road at Lecarrow, Crossmolina

Debris on road between Westport and Louisburgh

Tree down at Horkans Hill, Westport

Road closed near Erriff Bridge

Tree blocking the N59 to Leenane

Tree blocking Cullane to Bushfield road at Kilaturley L1303

Fallen tree and wires blocking the R325 Kilmovee Road

Tree down at Pound Road, Westport (Fire Station End)

Trees down on the N59 Newport to Mulranny Road near Derrada School

Temporary traffic lights in Murrisk are out of order – please drive slowly

Trees down on the R345 and L1609 at Kilmaine, The Neale and Cong

Tree down blocking the L159146 at Carracanada

Between 3:00pm and 4:00pm:

Tree down on the road at Facefield in addition to electrical cable – ESB crew on hand to make wire safe.

Wires down on roads between Lecanvey and Killsallagh, pole broken further up the road and pothole formed.