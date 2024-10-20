Here are the road disruptions caused by Storm Ashley in Sligo as of 2:00pm.

For more information tune in to 96.1fm or listen online on Midwestradio.ie.

If you have anything to report on the storm text or WhatsApp 087 900 4141.

Tree down on the N17 outside Tubbercurry.

Tree down on the N16 just after the Glencar turn off.

Tree down on the Clara Junction at Monasteraden.

Sligo County Council has stated that roads staff are en route to clear these trees.

Motorists are asked to drive with extra care and please avoid journeys if you can.