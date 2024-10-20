Here are the disruptions caused by Storm Ashley that have been reported between 1:00pm and 2:00pm today.
We have updates on our social media channels and on air - 96.1fm.
Mayo County Council are providing updates across social media channels.
If you are experiencing difficulty or have something to report in relation to Storm Ashley, contact 087 900 4141 by text or Whatsapp.
Here is what we know so far:
Tree blocking the N60 at Brize
Tree blocking the road at Lecarrow, Crossmolina
Debris on road between Westport and Louisburgh
Tree down at Horkans Hill, Westport
Road closed near Erriff Bridge
Tree blocking the N59 to Leenane
Tree blocking Cullane to Bushfield road at Kilaturley L1303
Fallen tree and wires blocking the R325 Kilmovee Road
Tree down at Pound Road, Westport (Fire Station End)
Trees down on the N59 Newport to Mulranny Road near Derrada School
Temporary traffic lights in Murrisk are out of order – please drive slowly
Trees down on the R345 and L1609 at Kilmaine, The Neale and Cong
Tree down blocking the L159146 at Carracanada