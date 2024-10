Thousands of ESB Customers are without power this afternoon across the region.

Over 750 homes are without power in the Castlebar area, 250 in the Achill area, over a 1,000 in the Ballinrobe area, close to 400 in the Cong area, over 100 in Charlestown, over 200 in the Erris region and close to 100 in Castlerea.

Customers in the Knappagh and Knockroosky area are also without power.

ESB crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so.