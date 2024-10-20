Weather Alerts Ireland has issued a red warning for winds in two weather stations on the west coast.

As of 11:00am this morning the mean (average) wind speed in Belmullet is 80 km/h, while a gust of 111km/h has been recorded.

The situation is worse in Mace Head in County Galway, where the mean wind is 91 km/h – and gusts of 124 km/h .

Met Eireann criteria shows that the mean wind speed is graded as yellow from 50-56 km/h, orange from 65-80km/h and red above 80 km/h.

As for wind gusts, 90-110 km/h is rated yellow, 110-130 km/h is orange, while anything above 130 km/h is regarded as red.

(photo credit to Weather Alerts Ireland)