There is a number fallen trees down across the region.

Crews from Mayo County Council are responding to incidents this afternoon, clearing debris and fallen trees where it is safe to do so.

There is a Tree blocking the road at Lecarrow, Crossmolina and a Tree blocking the N60 at Brize near Claremorris.

There is also a Tree down blocking the N59 at Erriff.

There is Tree down on N5 hard shoulder near Swinford

Fallen tree on the Taugheen - Derryfad Road.