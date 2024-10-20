A Louisburgh Councillor says severe flooding in the area on Friday morning last could have been prevented if the rivers were cleaned

Land and sheds in the Shrarooskey and Woodfield areas were under water following torrential rain on Friday.

Independent Ireland Councillor Chris Maxwell says it’s a Heartbreaking situation for all involved.

He said People coming from work couldn’t get to their homes and people at home marooned for hours.

Livestock in danger and if there was a medical emergency life could have been lost he stated.

Cllr. Maxwell says all because our rivers are choked with overgrown trees and bushes.

He said he will raise the issue at the Westport/Belmullet Municipal meeting tomorrow.

He has been speaking to Midwest News.