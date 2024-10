Drivers are being warning to avoid flooded areas and be mindful of debris on the road today.

It comes as Storm Ashley is expected to bring heavy flooding to areas on the Western seaboard in particular.

An Orange weather warning has been issued to Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal from noon to 8pm this evening.

David Martin from the Road Safety Authority outlines the dangers facing road users today.