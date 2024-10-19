Over 800 apparent fake Apple products have been seized by Gardaí in the last few days.

Officers along with the Revenue, The Workplace Relations Commission and Social Welfare Special Investigation Unit carried out operations in Mayo on Thursday and Friday.

Searches in the Castlebar, Westport, Ballinrobe and Claremorris areas resulted in the seizure of the counterfeit products with an estimated revenue loss of €160,000.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí say intellectual property crime costs the EU over €85 billion annually.