A one room classroom extension has been granted to Coláiste Chomáin in Rossport.

The extension involved the removal of prefabs and construction of a new facility in its place.

The news has been confirmed by Fianna Fáil Minister of State Dara Calleary.

Minister Calleary says that this is another great announcement for Erris following the granted extension to Scoil Bhreandain in Aughleam.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: