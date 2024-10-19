Loopholes allowing wealthy International Protection Accommodation Service(IPAS) providers to bypass the planning process must be closed immediately to ensure fairness to all citizens.

The call comes from Aontú councillor Paul Lawless, who raised his issue with the system at Monday’s Monthly Meeting of Mayo County Council.

He says that there is a stark contrast between how the system treats ordinary citizens versus wealthy developers.

His motion was backed by his fellow councillors.

Cllr Lawless has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: