€50,000 in funding has been allocated to Mayo County Council to support Christmas events and initiatives across the county.

This news has been announced by Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Alan Dillon who says Mayo County Council will divide the allocation equally across the four Municipal Districts for a range of initiatives to include Christmas Lights, Outdoor Movies, Christmas Markets and a Christmas Train.

Minister Dillon says he is delighted to confirm that funding for 14 towns all across Mayo and to each local authority along the western seaboard who will receive funding for festive events that will encourage people to shop local this Christmas.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew …