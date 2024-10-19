People have been warned to baton down the hatches as Storm Ashley moves towards Ireland from the Atlantic.

An orange weather warning has been extended to four counties from noon tomorrow until 9:00pm - Galway, Mayo, Clare and Donegal.

The entire country will be under a status yellow warning from 10:00am tomorrow until midnight.

Tomorrow’s Mayo Senior Football Championship final between Knockmore and Ballina Stephenites has now been postponed due to the warning.

The game will now take place on October 26, next Saturday, at 7:00pm in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.