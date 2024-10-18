As neighbours Knockmore and Ballina Stephenites square off this Sunday in the Mayo Senior Football Club Championship, there is growing excitement among supporters on both sides.

Earlier today, we heard from the students and staff at Currabaggan NS in Knockmore - next we hear from Stephenites supporters in the Quay NS in Ballina.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley visited the school this week, where football fever was intensifying among students and staff.

The school is a Stephenites stronghold, with many past pupils playing on Sunday and students with close family ties to the current team.

However, the children of the Knockmore Joint Managers John Brogan and Aidan Kilcoyne are also students in the school and the school secretary’s son is on the Knockmore team.

These connections explained the bunting and flags for both Stephenites and Knockmore flying high in the school.

Teresa began by talking to some third, fourth and fifth class students about the game and the likely outcome....

Sean Gallagher is the Principal of the school and Teresa asked him to explain the colour and support ahead of tomorrow’s big game...