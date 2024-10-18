The R360 road at Ballintava, Dunmore, Co. Galway has reopened this evening following a serious road collision.

At approximately 2:30am this morning, a single vehicle collision occurred.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, is currently in a serious condition at University Hospital Galway.

The passenger, also a man in his 20s, was brought to UHG for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

A technical examination was conducted today and Gardaí have confirmed to Midwest News that the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward. Additionally, they are requesting those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam, who were travelling in the area of Ballintava, Dunmore, Co. Galway on Friday 18th October between 1.30am and 2.30am, to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.