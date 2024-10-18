The Boil Water Notice for the Inishturk Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was put in place on September 3.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that customers can resume normal use of the public water supply, following consultation with the HSE.

The notice was put in place last month to protect the health of customers following mechanical and treatment process issues at the local water treatment plant.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible and following satisfactory water samples, the Boil Water Notice has been lifted.

Uisce Éireann acknowledges the impact of the notice on customers and thanks the community for their support while the notice was in place.