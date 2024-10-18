As neighbours Knockmore face Stephenites this Sunday in the Mayo Senior Football Club Championship, there is growing excitement among supporters on both sides.

Students in Currabaggan National School in Knockmore were wearing their side’s colours of saffron and blue when Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley arrived at the school yesterday morning .

The welcome from staff and students was only surpassed by the confidence and determination by all to see Knockmore take home the Moclair Cup.

Teresa began by talking to some fifth and sixth class students about the game and the likely outcome....

Sarah Mulvihill is a teacher in the school and is a member of Knockmore Ladies football team, that lost out to Westport last weekend in the Ladies Football county final. Commiserating with Sarah on that result, Teresa also spoke to her about the anticipation ahead of this Sunday’s clash...

While these second class pupils are also strong Knockmore football supporters...