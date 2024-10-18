Uisce Éireann has announced that essential repair works to a water valve will commence on Monday.

Specialist crews will carry out the work on Abbey Street to secure the drinking water supply for the area.

Work will begin at 7:00pm on Monday evening (October 21) and approximately 1,000 customers may experience a water disruption between then and 7:00am Tuesday morning.

Customers in Abbey Street, Cathedral Close, Geenhills Estate, Millview Cresent, Oakwood Drive, Healy Terrace, The Fairways, Cuain na Rí, The Meadows, Mosgrove, Brusna Court, Rathkip, Corrower, Bofield, Bunree, Behy Beg, Ardnaree, Shanaghy, Carrowcushlaun, The Glebe, Church Road, Abbeyquarter, Breaghwy, Mullauns and surrounding areas may be affected.

Uisce Éireann will work to minimise the impact to customers while carrying out the repair works.

Abbey Street will be closed for the duration of the works and diversions will be in place.

(pic Uisce Eireann)