The Farmer Health Check programme, run by the Irish Farmers Association and Croí, will come to Balla Mart this weekend.

A free health assessment is being offered to farmers along with specifically tailored advice for farmers and their families across Ireland.

The programme provides a quick and comprehensive overview of your health, focusing on areas like heart disease risk, early detection of diabetes, mental health and wellbeing, as well as crucial information on prostate and skin cancer.

This free service, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has been to a number of marts across the region so far this month, including Tuam, Roscommon and Gort Marts.

Tomorrow’s programme begins in Balla Mart at 10:00am and will be available until 4:00pm.

For more information you can visit www.ifa.ie/healthcheck/