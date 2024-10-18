A solidarity march is taking place in Westport today over hurdles being facing by The Holy Trinity National School in Westport and the construction of a new school building.

Stage 1 planning was granted last January for the Church of Ireland School to build a four classroom unit, but plans have since changed.

The new plans will see the site allocated to the Sacred Heart Secondary School for temporary accommodation while their own school is being refurbished.

This, according to Holy Trinity principal Orla Brickenden, will cause years of delays for the national school in securing their new build.

She is calling on local supporters to join the Holy Trinity National School for a peaceful Solidarity March on Friday, starting at The Octagon at 1:30pm and going to the new site, the old Scoil Phadraig on Altamont St.