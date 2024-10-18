Mayo Autism Camp and Manulla FC are thrilled to announce the official opening of their new office and inclusive hub at Manulla FC.

The new space is designed to foster inclusivity and features a sensory Cubbie, a changing place toilet facility, and a small sensory garden.

This groundbreaking facility, will be the first of its kind in a sporting venue outside of the Aviva Stadium.

All are invited to join in as they celebrate this wonderful milestone on tomorrow at 2pm.

Midwest Radio’s Saturday Mix programme will also come live from Manulla tomorrow from 1:30pm until 5pm.

Manulla FC club member and one of eight people working on a committee spearheading this project John Durkan says inclusivity is central to ethri community and is delighted to this initiative come to fruition.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.