Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car, on the R360 at Ballintava, Dunmore, Co. Galway, this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 2.30am.

The male driver of the car (aged in his 20’s) has been conveyed to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries.

The male passenger of the car (also in his 20’s) has been conveyed to University Hospital Galway for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The road is currently closed for technical examination, and local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward. Additionally, they are requesting those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam, who were travelling in the area of Ballintava, Dunmore, Co. Galway on Friday 18th October between 1.30am and 2.30am, to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.