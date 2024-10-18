The Department of Education has issued to Scoil Bhreandáin NS, Eachléim, Belmullet approval to proceed to tender under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The devolved extension project will create 2 Mainstream Classrooms.

This news has been confirmed by Minister Dara Calleary who says two extra mainstream classrooms will be a very welcome addition and will greatly enhance the capacity of the school.

Minister Calleary has been telling Midwest Radio’s Michael D McAndrew that this extension will future proof it for many years to come....