EUROSPAR retailers from all over Ireland, including two EUROSPAR retailers from Co. Mayo, were recently presented with their Food Safety Awards at the EUROSPAR Supermarkets Retailer Forum.

Assessed by the LRQA, who are a leading independent provider of accredited certification services across a broad spectrum of retailing standards, specialising in food safety. EUROSPAR Supermarkets throughout Ireland were presented with their award in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. The EUROSPAR Store Standards and Hygiene Awards have been running for more than 20 years and recognises supermarkets that excel across all areas of food safety.

The Co. Mayo EUROSPAR retailers to receive their awards are Brogan’s EUROSPAR Belmullet and Kennedy’s EUROSPAR Swinford.

Congratulating EUROSPAR retailers on the night, Peter Dwan, EUROSPAR Sales Director, said: “This year we are delighted to recognise outstanding EUROSPAR retailers and their teams on their dedication to the local communities they serve. Achieving LRQA recognition is indicative of the commitment and ambition demonstrated by these retailers to keep providing the highest level of service to their customers. Their focus on continually exceeding customer expectations is a testament to the hard work of their staff, for which they should be very proud.”

In achieving these awards, EUROSPAR Supermarkets were independently assessed across a range of food safety criteria and demonstrated their commitment to upholding the highest food safety and quality standards across all departments in their stores.