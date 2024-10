The Dail is to vote on the new chair of the Public Accounts Committee next week.

As the lead opposition party, Sinn Fein holds the chair of the committee, but questions have been raised following the resignation of the former chair Brian Stanley.

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell is to be nominated by the party to become the new chair, but some parties have indicated they won't support one from Sinn Fein until more clarity is received after recent controversies.