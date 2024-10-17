The Mayo Green Party has selected retired businessman Micheál Boxty O’Conaill to run for the forthcoming General Election.

Mr. O’Conaill, who represented the party for the Belmullet Electoral area in the Local Elections in June, was raised in Erris and managed an insurance brokerage in Dublin for many years, before returning to Belmullet, where he managed the well-known boxty factory.

He said that the Greens had delivered strongly for Mayo in their time in Government since 2020, and that he wanted to see this progress continue. He also noted that after the local elections, the membership of the Green Party in Mayo increased, which shows that there is a growing interest in moving towards a greener Mayo.

His campaign will be based around five key issues – warmer and healthier homes; strong public transport; decent incomes for small farmers; family friendly quality of life; and vibrant green jobs and economy.