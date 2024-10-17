Forsa members are set to take part in a lunchtime protest today at Mayo Unviersity Hospital and St.Mary's Campus which is currently underway and will run until 1:45pm.

The protest is one in a series of lunchtime protests held by members of Forsa and other unions, organised in response to the current staffing crisis being seen within the HSE.

Forsa members at HSE employments across the country have been balloting for industrial action since Monday.

Michael Kerrigan is the assistant General Secretary with Forsa.

He has been telling Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about why the protest is taking place....