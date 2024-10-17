An imposing, high, steel structure erected in Kiltimagh town centre by Vantage Towers for a Vodafone mast is causing considerable controversy locally.

The structure is located on a raised site, on Circular Road, just off the town’s Main Street, and it is to be seen directly outside the windows of many homes and businesses.

Many residents are now insisting that the mast be removed and Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley was in Kiltimagh and spoke to some of the people impacted by this construction.

This is a large steel mast on a hill in a densely populated area of Kiltimagh.

There were dozens of objections by local people to the planning application that was sought by Vodafone to erect the mast, while many more residents claim they never saw the planning notices erected by Vantage Towers for it. Two local councillors also voiced their opposition to the development.

Nonetheless, Mayo County Council granted planning permission for the phone mast and it is now in place, since earlier this year.

Many local people are now insisting that the mast be removed – claiming it contravenes Mayo County Council’s own County Development Plan.

However, Mayo County Council’s approval for the mast was not challenged to An Bord Pleanala by the community or any individual at the time. Many objectors considered the An Bord Pleanala route too costly and futile when they believe their own local authority failed to take their views on board.

Midwest News spoke to some residents and business people – Sheila, Marty and Alan.

Sheila began by describing the structure that is now located on Circular road in the town...

Midwest News contacted both Vodafone and Mayo County Council for comment....

Mayo County Council has this morning responded in a sentence saying..

“Mayo County Council has a general policy approach to minimise Masts where possible but that is balanced against the need to support modern telecommunications for the rural as well as urban communities”

However, Midwest Radio had asked MCC for a spokesperson to comment on the local demand to have the mast removed and to explain how the authority granted planning permission for the mast against its own policy to insist on the clustering of such facilities, and to clarify how the name/ signature of the owner of the land at the time that signed permission for Vantage Towers to use the site – does not match in spelling with the name as the owner on the land folio.

However, no explanation / clarification has been forthcoming to a number of these issues.

In the case of Vodafone - we have been unable to speak to anyone to address the questions raised. Despite numerous messages left on the phone of a press officer for Vodafone - there has been no response.