Sligo Independent councillor Michael Clarke will contest the upcoming general election in the Sligo, Leitrim, and south Donegal constituency on behalf of Independent Ireland.

The former Fianna Fáil party member, he previously ran in the 2011 general election in the then three seat Sligo/North Leitrim constituency.

Michael Collins, TD, and leader of Independent Ireland, says councillor Michael Clarke is nationally one of the most experienced politicians.

He has been a councillor for fifteen years and has served as Cathaoirleach and is committed to the delivery of the N17, N16, and the continuing upgrade of the N59, and the reopening of the Sligo to Claremorris Rail Line.

Cllr. Clarke was part of the initial delegations meeting Arlene Foster and Northern Ireland colleagues to advance the Collooney to Enniskillen Greenway and strongly believes Greenways and cycling lanes should be incorporated into all new and existing roadway projects.