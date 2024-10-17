Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, headquartered in Galway, in partnership with The Ireland Funds, has announced that 10 health initiatives,are to receive a combined €100,000.

The flagship €50,000 grant is to be awarded to Croí, the west of Ireland cardiac and stroke foundation.

Four other organisations will be granted €10,000 each, including Diabetes Ireland, the Dillon Quirke Foundation, the Irish Cancer Society and the National Women’s Council of Ireland Education & Training .

Five additional health organisations have received €2,000 each to support their initiatives in areas such as asthma, bowel cancer, epilepsy and sepsis.

Croí will use the €50,000 funding to provide heart health and stroke prevention services in underserved communities, and its newly commissioned state-of-the-art Mobile Health Hub will anchor three community health events in Galway and Athlone.

Diabetes Ireland will support four ‘Type 1 Diabetes Technology & Research Discovery’ events in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Derry, educating up to 600 people while the Dillon Quirke Foundation will offer free cardiac screenings to 75 young athletes aged 12-18 across sports clubs in Ireland on World Heart Day.

The Irish Cancer Society will host three ‘Your Health Matters’ roadshow events, and the National Women’s Council of Ireland Education & Training will host a storytelling event on International Women’s Day.