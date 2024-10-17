A Sligo councillor has backed calls made by the Union of Students in Ireland this week for the next government to tackle the student accommodation crisis.

Councillor Marie Casserly says there is a huge crisis in terms of student accommodation and for many they are paying huge amounts of money for somewhere to live while in third level education.

The USI have launched their manifesto ahead of the upcoming General Election, calling on the next Government to take action on this and also to abolish fees, so that there is equal access for education, including at post grad level.

Councillor Casserly has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....