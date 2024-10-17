Safe Access Zones come into force today at locations providing terminations of pregnancy.

It legally protects women seeking abortions from unsolicited influence, intimidation and pressure within 100 metres of their GP, clinic or hospital.

The law ensures that people who access termination of pregnancy services can do so in safety and with dignity, without fear of influence or intimidation.

Within Safe Access Zones, certain conduct aimed at impeding access or influencing decisions in relation to these services is now a criminal offence.

Anyone prosecuted for this offence and found guilty may face fines and/or imprisonment.

The legislation contains a requirement for a Garda warning as a precursor to the commission of an offence.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said Getting to this point has been a long process with extensive engagement with a range of stakeholders.