Mortgage holders are being urged to shop around for cheaper interest rates.



A survey by the Banking and Payments Federation, says just over one third of mortgage holders have researched in what rates are available on the market in the past six months.



The group, which represents the banking sector, is launching a new campaign to encourage those with home loans to find out if they could benefit from a cheaper rate.



Chairperson of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors, Trevor Grant, says customers are becoming more aware of the impact of interest rates: