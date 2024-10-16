Ryanair has today launched its winter schedule from Ireland West Airport, with 94 weekly flights to destinations in the UK and Europe.

This winter, Ryanair will provide 10 destinations to choose from with increased frequency on several new services for the winter season.

From November onwards holidaymakers can look forward to the addition of a second weekly service to Malaga and weekly services to both Lanzarote and Tenerife.

Access to the UK market will continue to be very strong this winter with flights to 7 UK destinations, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London (Luton & Stansted) and Manchester.

Donal Healy, Head of Communications at IWAK has been speaking about the launch to Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew.....