Motorists travelling in the Barnacarroll and Knock areas are being urged to use the roads with caution this lunchtime due to an oil spill in the area.

Gardai have confirmed that there is an oil spill on the hard shoulder on the N17 at Knock, while motorists have reported the spill to be extending into Barnacarroll and also in Knock village itself from Carty's pub as far as the roundabout.

Gardai are aware of the incident and motorists are being advised to be cautious on the route.