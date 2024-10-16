A protest will take place outside a National School in Ballina tomorrow afternoon.

Since staff and pupils moved in to their new school at Culleens NS on the Killala Rd many children can no longer walk to school as there is no longer a footpath on the school side of the R314.

Staff and pupils are calling for this footpath to be built as soon as possible and are also calling for the speed limit to be reduced, traffic calming measures to be taken and a pedestrian crossing to be installed at Abbey Court.

Tomorrow at 1:30pm the school is holding a Day of Action to highlight these issues.

They will hold a roadside protest on the 314 on the Killala Road.

Students, SNA's and teachers will be joined by local residents to line up on both sides of the road in their high vis vests and placards calling for a safe route to school.

This protest will last for approximately 20 minutes.

The local Gardai will also join them along with public representatives.

The protest will be part of Culleens National School Green-Schools Day of Action.

Midwest News has this lunchtime being speaking to students and teachers ahead of tomorrow’s protest.

We began by speaking to Deirdre O’Loughlin who is the Green Schools co-ordinator at Culleens National School.