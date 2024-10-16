A Mayo councillor has called on the Minister for Education to address the ongoing issues with school bus transport in the county.

Aontú cllr Paul Lawless raised a motion at Monday’s monthly council meeting to invite Minister Norma Foley to a special meeting to address the problem that is facing many families.

Cllr Lawless, who is also his party’s Mayo General Election candidate, says that many parents are having to rearrange their schedules to personally transport their children to school because they cannot avail of bus services.

He has been outlining his concerns to Midwest News.