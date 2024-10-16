Former Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley has accused Mary Lou McDonald of abusing Dail privilege.



The party leader yesterday made statements about a 'very serious' complaint concerning the Laois/Offaly TD, which had left the person involved 'traumatised and distressed'.



In a statement last night Deputy Stanley, who denies any misbehaviour, claimed the Sinn Fein leader's remarks about him were an abuse of Dail privilege and a 'desperate attempt' to shift the focus away from her own party's practices.



He resigned from Sinn Fein last weekend claiming an internal inquiry into the complaint amounted to a 'kangaroo court'.