Gardai are investigating a serious road traffic collision which occurred in Boyle.

The collision happened at around 3.30 p.m. when a vehicle travelling from Green Street in the town through the junction of Main Street and Bridge Street collided with a vehicle on Bridge Street before colliding with a pole on the opposite side of the road.

Gardai, ambulance service and Fire Service personnel all attended the scene and the driver of one of the vehicles was removed to Sligo University Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.