Hundreds of hospitality, tourism, retail, childcare and other small business owners and workers are protesting in Dublin this afternoon.

Boos were heard when protesters marched by the Department of Finance, they are now gathered outside Leinster House.

They say they are protesting over rising costs and what they claim is a lack of Government assistance.

Paul Lenehan, who owns four restaurants in Co.Kildare, says he hopes their concerns are being listened to in Leinster House today.