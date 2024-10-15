Staff of Western Care and the Irish Wheelchair Association took part in a protest yesterday afternoon at the Mall in Castlebar.

Workers in both organisations are fighting for pay parity with their colleagues in the HSE.

A motion was put before yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council by Independent cllr Harry Barrett, calling for pay parity for all Section 39 and 56 workers in Mayo.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley spoke to cllr Barrett at Áras an Chontae yesterday afternoon, while the protest was ongoing:

Teresa also spoke to some Western Care and Irish Wheelchair Association staff who voiced their concerns over the current pay conditions: