There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the region this lunchtime.

60 patients are waiting for admission at University Hospital Galway, the second highest figure nationally today.

23 patients are waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital and 21 at Mayo University Hospital.

7 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe today.

Nationally, 471 patients on trolleys with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 81 patients are waiting on a bed.