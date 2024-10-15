Louisburgh councillor Chris Maxwell has defended his actions at the council chamber yesterday in protest over the introduction of ‘turf police’ in rural Ireland.

Independent Ireland cllr Maxwell, along with independents Harry Barrett and Patsy O’Brien, released a video to social media yesterday highlighting their issue with the proposal.

Cllr Maxwell brought a bag of turf into the council building at Mayo County Council’s monthly meeting yesterday.

His actions have been met with criticism, with Fine Gael cllr Peter Flynn accusing cllr Maxwell of having a conflict of interest on the matter, considering the fact that he is a commercial turf cutter himself.

Cllr Maxwell has been outlining his concern on the matter, and spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: